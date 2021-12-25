WATCH: Bus collides with fuel tanker, passengers burnt to death

A bus collided with a fuel tanker and burst into flames 20 km outside Mutare this Friday evening with many people feared dead.

According to multiple reports the bus belonging to Beta Buses encroached into the other lane and collided with the fuel tanker that was coming from the opposite direction.

Several people managed to escape the inferno at the Matongo area near the Mutare tollgate but some were trapped in both the bus and tanker.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi issued a statement saying;

“We received the disturbing news that a bus collided with a fuel tanker on that road. The bus was coming from Harare. Some people have died, and some were left with serious injuries. Our officers are there on the ground… we will release more details later during the night.” Nehanda Radio