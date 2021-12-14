Khupe takes Mwonzora to court over looming ‘arbitrary’ recalls

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe has dragged party leader Douglas Mwonzora to court accusing him of planning to ‘illegally’ recall her from Parliament along with her colleagues over allegations that they are sympathising with ‘competing political organisations’.

Khupe, Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe and Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko made a joint urgent application filed at the Bulawayo High Court on Monday in a bid to prevent recalls and expulsions of her close allies in parliament and councils who are facing dismissals after a party National Council meeting in Harare on 26 November 2021.

Represented by lawyer Nqobani Sithole of Ncube Attorneys, they claimed they were being targeted for allegedly siding with Zanu PF and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

In their founding affidavit, they cited as respondents, the MDC-T party, Mwonzora, party chairperson Morgen Komichi, the party secretary-general Paurina Mpariwa, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Local Government minister July Moyo.

“This is an urgent chamber application to interdict the first, second, third and fourth respondents from putting into operation and effect, a decision of the National Council of the 1st Respondent, taken on the 26th of November 2021, by which decision, the first, second, third and fourth respondent seek to withdraw first respondent’s members and officials serving in rural or urban or provincial councils or in the National Assembly (both Parliament and the Senate) on the arbitrarily and spurious premises that such of the first respondent’s members or officials are suspected to be politically consorting with a competing political organization, or are aligned to the first applicant who is regarded as a threat to the second respondent’s presidential position in the first respondent’s organisation,” read the affidavit.

Khupe argues that on December 12, 2021, it emerged that Makombe had been invited by the MDC-T party to go to its Gweru offices to be served with a letter of recall and expulsion.

She added that the MDC-T had withheld the minutes of the November 26, 2021 national council meeting and the resolutions to her.

Khupe said MDC-T intends to proceed by “secrecy and surprise as it did in the year 2018, when it clandestinely recalled me from the National Assembly.”

“As a senior and founder member of the first respondent, I confirm that all such of the 1st Respondent’s recalls and expulsions from local and national people’s houses have been without due notice, and have not been carried through via due process, in full compliance with the laws of natural justice, and in compliance with constitutional safeguards in promotion of lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair administrative actions.”

The matter is yet to be heard. Nehanda Radio