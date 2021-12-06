Warriors star Marshall Munetsi ruled out of AFCON due to injury

Warriors and Stade Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been officially ruled out of the continent’s biennial competition the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon in January next year.

The state owned H-Metro newspaper revealed Munetsi’s injury in a story they published on Monday.

According to the paper, which cited that it carried out an exclusive interview with Munetsi, the player also confirmed his injury.

“It’s a sad feeling that I got injured during this period, a time I have prepared and worked hard to be playing in such a big tournament (AFCON) and representing my country,” he told H-Metro.

“I will be cheering the guys when they will go to represent the nation in Cameroon. It’s sad I wont be part of it but I will be rallying behind them,” he added.

Munetsi’s absence at the biggest football show in Africa comes as a huge blow for the Warriors who will set to be under the watchful eye of interim coach Norman Mapeza at AFCON.

Last week, Warriors Manager Wellington Mpandare told a local publication that a provisional 40 man squad list was sent to the continental governing body, CAF in November.

Now this means Munetsi’s injury leaves the Warriors squad reduced to 39, in fact to 38 because Khama Billiat who is said to be on the list as well surprisingly announced his retirement from international football.

However, apart from the Reims player’s injury there is a rare of hope for Mapeza as Tanzanian outfit, Azam have revealed that Prince Dube is nearing his return. Nehanda Radio