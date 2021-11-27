PSL slaps Dembare with US$2 000 fine for crowd trouble vs FC Platinum

The local league governing body the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed in a statement that they have slapped Harare based giants Dynamos FC with a US$2 000 fine.

Dembare have been charged for failure to control their supporters as they were booted out by FC Platinum during a semi-final match of the Chibuku Cup that was played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare last Sunday.

Pictures of referee Brighton Chimene who officiated the match between the two competitive clubs, being escorted by members of the police evidently circulated on social media.

Also noted on the photos was a gigantic Dembare fan who seemingly looked to be anxiously baying for the referees life.

In their statement issued Friday the PSL said, “The Premier Soccer League has fined Dynamos FC following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred at the Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final match played against FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 21 November 2021.

“According to Order 1.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Disciplinary Offences and Fines, Dynamos FC have been charged a sum of two thousand dollars (US$2000) for failing to exercise control over their fans.

“The PSL urges clubs to raise awareness and educate their fans and officials on football rules and regulations to ensure the safety of spectators, match officials and players at football matches.”

The fan’s misconduct is allegedly said to have been prompted by the match official’s ‘poor’ officiating.

This resulted in Dembare fans blaming the referee for their team’s loss by pointing out his ‘mistakes’.

The Harare giants were handed their first defeat of the season as they were put to the sword in a narrow 1-0 defeat by the Miners in the final minutes of extra time of the highest paying cup in the country.

The only goal of the match came through Platinum’s midfielder maestro Innocent Mucheneka, who pulled a long range exquisite free kick from outside the box.

This helped Norman Mapeza together with his charges to reach this year’s Chibuku Cup final.

The Zvishavane side will now face inform Mhondoro outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava Stadium on a rescheduled date 10 December. Nehanda Radio