Hichilema’s party warns Mnangagwa’s spokesperson against bullying

Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema’s party, the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba against bullying him and his boss.

Charamba has been making careless statements against Hichilema, Kalimbwe and the UPND since the party won elections in Zambia in August.

On Monday he posted: “I merely send warm felicitations, my dear Comrade!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣How is Zambia?? Saw the boss yesterday. He gave a good speech!!!” he said.

But Kalimbwe warned him against mocking the Zambian leadership.

“No Charamba, you must cease. You and your comrades always come here to bully me and laugh at our leadership. But if I say something, you and your comrades go to complain, issue statements and say I am not respecting elders in Africa !!!” Kalimbwe said.

On August 24, Charamba labelled Hichilema a “sellout” over his association with opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, following a similar attack in May.

One of the attacks was made while Mnangagwa was in Zambia for Hichilema’s inauguration.

The UPND is seen as close to the MDC Alliance after inviting its leaders, Chamisa and Tendai Biti and other opposition figures in the region to Hichilema’s inauguration.

Zanu PF last week however, said it was making efforts to engage Hichilema over social media rants targeted at Mnangagwa’s government by Kalimbwe.

The ruling party acting spokesperson Mike Bimha said Kalimbwe’s social media posts mocking Mnangagwa’s government had the potential to damage relations between the two presidents.

“Even if I have issues or concerns with the ruling party in Zambia, there are proper channels that should be followed by both parties to communicate, not through individuals,” Bimha said.

“I cannot just come out and make public comments about the ruling party in Zambia or vice-versa, there are channels that should be followed.” Nehanda Radio