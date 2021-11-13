South Africa: No word on when FW de Klerk’s funeral will take place

There is no word on when former South African President FW de Klerk’s funeral will take place. De Klerk died on Thursday, at his home in Fresnaye in Cape Town.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.

Mr De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren,” read a statement issued by the FW de Klerk Foundation.

The question on everyone’s lips now is, “Will de Klerk be granted a state funeral?”

IOL reported that the presidency has published a manual that determines and defines state, official and provincial official funeral policy.

The manual describes different categories of funerals commensurate with the status of the deceased figures, and identifies key role players, structures and processes. The manual provides for: State funeral, official funeral, special official funeral; provincial official funeral, and special provincial official funeral.

This has not stopped critics from sharing their opinions on the matter.

Actress and television presenter Pearl Thusi is among the many South Africans who threaten to disrupt proceedings should the former statesman be granted a state funeral.

Echoing Thusi’s statements are media personalities Redi Tlhabi and Azania Mosaka.

The EFF said: “To honour De Klerk with a state funeral would be to spit in the face of gallant liberation heroes who suffered in his hands and had their children murdered in his quest to stifle the freedom of black people.“

In a statement, the EFF said a state funeral for De Klerk would be an insult to the families of the Cradock Four.

“It would undermine the memory of the people of Boipatong, Mthata, Bhisho, the people of Vosloorus, and many communities who were maimed by his state-sponsored black-on-black violence,” the party said.

Breakdown of state funerals:

State Funeral Category 1 is for the president of the Republic of South Africa, president-elect of the Republic of South Africa and former presidents of the Republic of South Africa.

State Funeral Category 2 is meant for the deputy president of the Republic of South Africa, acting president of the Republic of South Africa and former deputy presidents of the Republic of South Africa.

Official Funeral Category 1 is reserved for serving ministers, speaker of the National Assembly, chief justice of the Republic of South Africa, chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and premiers of provinces.

Official Funeral Category 2 is for a spouse of a serving president, spouse of a serving deputy president, deputy ministers, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, permanent deputy chairperson of the NCOP, deputy chief justice of the Republic of South Africa and the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Special Official Funeral Category 1 is for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.

Special Official Funeral Category 2 is reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa.

Provincial Official Funeral Category 1 is reserved for the speaker of the Legislature, member of the executive committee (MEC) and judge president of a province.

Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 is for deputy speaker of the Legislature.

Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 1 are accorded to outstanding persons specifically designated by the president of South Africa on request by the premier while Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 is reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of South Africa on request by the premier of a province. IOL