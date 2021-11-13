Minister flees Zanu PF meeting after Women’s League plotted ambush

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – The Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira left a Zanu PF Women’s League function held at the Caravan Park in Masvingo on Saturday in huff allegedly after getting wind that a section of the gathering was waiting to pass a vote of no confidence on him.

The women from all party districts in Masvingo had gathered for a function of the Young Women in Business for Economic Development popularly known with the moniker Women for ED, an initiative by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to support women with economic projects and loans.

Attending the function were party gurus like Eugenia Samson, the Women’s League provincial chairperson, Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi, Robson Mavhenyengwa the provincial vice chairperson, and Jevas Masosota the provincial political commissar.

A close source close told The Mirror that the purpose of the meeting was to elect an executive of the Young Women in Business for Economic Development and the elections were supposed to take place after an address by Chadzamira who is also Zanu PF chairman for Masvingo and the guest of honour.

The meeting however, ended abruptly as Chadzamira was allegedly tipped of the ambush. Samson confirmed the meeting but declined to give a comment saying that she was in a meeting.

It is understood that factionalism within the party divided between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his boss President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the cause of the problems at the meeting.

“The women were supposed to elect a committee but everything was abandoned after it was discovered that women from a faction allegedly led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga were warming up for a showdown with Chadzamira’s supporters.

“Chadzamira left the event hurriedly after he was tipped of the impending embarrassment,” said the source.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Ophias Murambiwa, said the meeting was held. When further quizzed on why the elections were not held, he said he is going to check with those on the ground.

“I thought everything went well. I will have to check with those on the ground and verify certain facts before I comment on the matter. I will definitely come back to you in a few minutes,” said Murambiwa. He however, did not call back as promised.

Chadzamira could not be reached for comment as his phone went unanswered.

The event exposed the battle for supremacy between the two warring Zanu PF factions allegedly pitting the party’s first secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy that has reached alarming levels. According to sources the warring factions are between one led by Ezra Chadzamira and the other led by his deputy Rabison Mavhenyengwa.