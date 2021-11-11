Mbanje trafficker in accident, 259kg recovered

By Victor Maphosa

A 34-year-old man was on Monday arrested after allegedly being found in possession of 259kg of mbanje.

Tatenda Spinyu was reportedly in the company of three colleagues, along the Harare-Hwedza road when they approached a police checkpoint mounted at the 105km peg along the same road.

Realising they could be searched at the check point, they allegedly made a U-turn and drove away at high speed.

Alert police officers became suspicious and gave chase. The driver of the Ford Ranger vehicle lost control, veered off the road, overturned and landed on its roof.

Three occupants then abandoned the car and fled. A search was conducted and about 10 sacks of mbanje were recovered, leading to Spinyu’s arrest.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers from Marondera and Marondera police traffic, together with the canine section, attended the scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The other three suspects escaped. Investigations are underway,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

In a related incident, police in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East busted a syndicate of drug dealers suspected to be illegally dealing in dangerous drugs and recovered 135 bottles of BronCleer.

Police had received a tip-off from citizens that a vehicle with two occupants had offloaded brocleer at one of the shops allegedly run by one MacDonald Hofman at the business centre.

Police proceeded to the shop and after investigations and searches, they recovered 50x100ml bottles of broncleer.

Investigations revealed the drugs were offloaded by a Ms Vetas Karimanzira (29) and her accomplice, Lenard Mudziiri (31). The Herald