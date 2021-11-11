Killer dad buried next to kids

A sombre atmosphere engulfed Mutasa Cemetery on Tuesday when the Gweru man who murdered his wife and two children in cold blood before he collapsed and died at Gweru Magistrates Court, was buried side-by-side with his kids.

Leo Kanyimo (30) allegedly murdered his wife Chipo and their two children, Innocent and Tadisa, using an axe and knife on Tuesday last week.

He then died two days later at the Gweru Magistrates Court, while awaiting an initial court remand.

The wife will be buried at a date to be announced at her rural home in Mberengwa. The child who survived after falling unconscious, attended the funeral of his father and siblings.

Kanyimo was said to have been extremely violent from the time he was arrested by police with the assistance of the public.

In interviews at the graveside, his close relative, Ms Kedina Kanyimo, said he was born in Chiweshe before his mother moved to Dosert in Shurugwi after separating with his father.

“We are still in shock and so is everyone around here because this is a very unusual and uncalled for incident,” she said.

“Leo is my sister’s son and he was born in Chiweshe. After separation with Leo’s father, my sister moved back home in Dosert and remarried and we grew up with Leo.

“He was a quiet and peace-loving person and was a prayer warrior. He attended AFM Church and I started hearing about the alleged murder from social media. It came as a shocker because we knew him as a peace-maker and a hard worker.”

Ms Kanyimo said Chipo was Kanyamo’s second wife after his first wife abandoned him for greener pastures.

“He married Chipo and they have been together for seven years,” she said.

“During those years, I knew them as greatly in love and that is why this is shocking.

“Since I was not there on the day of the murders, I wouldn’t comment on it, but I believe it’s the work of the devil.”

At around 2.30pm on Tuesday last week, Kanyimo allegedly murdered his wife Chipo (30), who was a vendor, his son Innocent (6) and 11-month-old Tadisa.

Chipo’s body lay on the bed and she had a deep cut on the chin and head.

Innocent was lying on the floor naked with a stab wound on the left side of the chest. Furniture in the room was upside down, an indication that Chipo and Innocent tried to fend off Kanyimo’s attacks.

A bloody wooden hoe handle was near Chipo’s body and a kitchen knife near Innocent’s lifeless body.

Tadisa’s body lay on the road about 200 metres away from the house. She had a deep cut on the head.

Kanyimo’s third child miraculously escaped his chop after he fainted before being rescued by brave neighbours. The Herald