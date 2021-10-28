Katsande nets first goal to help Sekhukhune United beat Benni’s Amazulu

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs’ hard-tackling midfielder Willard Katsande (35) scored his first goal for his new employers, Sekhukhune United at the Ellis Park on Wednesday.

Katsande opened his scoring account for his new club in the 48th minute to help them overcome Benni McCarthy’s side, Amazulu FC.

The Johannesburg based side saw off Usuthu by two goals to nil after striker Chibuike Ohizu doubled the scoreline in the 51st minute to secure the lead.

However, the home side (Sekhukhune) were dealt a huge blow when 29-year-old midfielder, Pogiso Mahlangu was red-carded in the 69th minute, after receiving a second yellow card.

But Wednesday’s victory for Babina Noko (Sekhukhune) saw them move up to fourth position on the current log standings.

Their impressive 2-0 win at home also helped them record a fourth win in eight league matches.

Katsande made it in the starting eleven but his two fellow countrymen Charlton Mashumba and Tapuwa Kapini were on the bench, though the former was later introduced in the second half.

The other Zimbabwean duo of Blessing Sarupinda and Talent Chawapiwa who also ply their trade with Sekhukhune were not in the matchday squad.

Famously known as “Salt and Pepper” Katsande joined the newly promoted side, Sekhukhune for a two-year-deal in early August.

This was after spending a decade with Kaizer Chiefs before he was offloaded soon after the South African giants lost a historic CAF Champions League final to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in July.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune’s next DSTV Premiership encounter is against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates. Nehanda Radio