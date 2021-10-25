Malunga accuses Madzivanyati of destroying his crops at Esidakeni Farm

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politics |

Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) boss, Siphosami Malunga has accused Dumisani Madzivanyati, a Zanu PF official who is trying to invade his farm, of sabotaging his crops at Esidakeni Farm.

The farm at the heart of a bitter tussle is owned by Malunga, a son of the late nationalist Sydney Malunga, and his two business partners. But Madzivanyati a National University of Science and Technology (NUST) lecturer claims to have been allocated part of the farm.

After trying to occupy it a few months ago, only last month, Justice Martin Makonese gave Madzivanyati 24 hours to leave the farm, failure to which the Sheriff must evict them.

Malunga is now claiming that some of his crops have been completely destroyed by disruption of water supplies allegedly by Madzivanyati.

“The plan to sabotage and cause maximum damage worked. This is our erstwhile beautiful tomato crop at #ESidakeni followed sustained water interruptions, diversions and disruptions by Dumisani Madzivanyati (a holder of an offer letter for our farm). It’s completely destroyed.

“This person is not a farmer. He was clearly sent by his comrades whom we have named in court to sabotage and financially cripple us. We’ll sue him for everything he owns. Meanwhile, we await the court decision on our application for leave to evict him pending his frivolous appeal.

“Zimbabwe is going nowhere with these kinds of people. Nowhere! We will fight to the very bitter end,” he said.

Government claims it acquired the farm, but many observers told Nehanda Radio Malunga was being punished for his key role in approving the financing of important human rights NGOs and media organisations in the country via OSISA.

“It’s not surprising. OSISA plays a significant role in Zimbabwe. It is one of the biggest funders of many NGOs in Zimbabwe and Africa. He is being punished for that,” one observer said. Nehanda Radio