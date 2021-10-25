Tino Kadewere sent off in Lyons’ 3-2 dramatic loss to Nice in Ligue 1

Warriors and Olympique Lyon striker Tino Kadewere (25) got a straight red-card as his French Ligue 1 side lost away to Nice on Sunday afternoon.

Kadewere was caught on the wrong side before being charged for his robust two footed challenge on Nice’s Melvin Bard, with only five minutes left to full time.

Lyon got in front and led by two goals to nil but they surrendered the lead to the home side in the last ten minutes of the match.

Kawedere got red carded in the last five minutes of the game when his side was leading 2-1 as Nice had pulled one back in the 81st minute.

However, Nice then equalised through a penalty in the 89th minute and grabbed the winner during the referee’s additional time.

Yesterday’s loss to Nice was Lyon’s third defeat this season and they dropped one place down the log standings to seventh position with 16 points from 11 games.

Speaking during the post match interview, Lyon’s coach Peter Bosz, reacted to Kadewere’s red-card and expressed his disappointment towards the defeat.

“We had 90 minutes to dominate the match, we were 2-0, we deserved this.

“Everything was going to hell, then we had a red card, it was too much, we conceded a penalty and then we lost our heads,” he said.

He added: “It will be necessary to to get back on track.”

Meanwhile, the match saw Zimbabwean striker, Kadewere, being handed his first league start during the 2021/22 season since recovering from his injury.

Of late, the former Harare City has been haunted by a series injuries, however the coach started him during the week when Lyon played in the Europa League.

He picked up a hip injury towards the end of last season which then resulted in his surgery.

The 25-year-old striker then suffered a thigh injury while on national duty when the Warriors draw Bafana Bafana in a World Cup qualifier match played at National Sports Stadium in September.

The injury saw him miss the other three qualifier games versus Ethiopia and the back-to-back matches against Ghana early this month. Nehanda Radio