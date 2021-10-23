Kaitano takes aim at former mentor Baxter

Kaitano Tembo is aiming to outwit his former mentor Stuart Baxter, a man he has hailed as an innovator, when SuperSport United face Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership clash tomorrow.

Matsatsantsa will be also aiming to maintain their record, as the only undefeated side, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns, when they welcome the Amakhosi to the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Tembo’s side — second on the league standings — will be aiming to keep the defending champions within reach, by closing the four-point gap, between them and Sundowns, with a win. Baxter’s side will be aiming to continue their form, after an impressive win, over Chippa United.

“He is someone who really believed in me and played a huge role in my development as a coach,” Tembo said.

“He gave me an opportunity to see the game in a different way and he trusted and believed in me.

‘’I remember at some point he was not feeling well and tasked me with the huge responsibility of taking the team to TP Mazembe in the Confederation Cup, where we drew 2-2.

“He said to me that this is your opportunity, go and create your personality as a coach.

‘’If you go there and do well, that’s your success, and if you don’t do well I’ll take the blame, and that showed what kind of a person he is.”

Tembo also hailed Baxter as an innovator, who he felt confident would reinvigorate Chiefs to their past glory, after a turbulent start.

“He is a coach who is always coming up with new ideas, at training, there is always something new to learn and I think it’s just a matter of time before Chiefs start playing the way he wants them to play.

“I am aware that this is not going to be an easy game because you can see that Chiefs are starting to play the way he wants them to play, with a lot of enjoyment and freedom, and they are tactically disciplined.

"Looking at the games that he has played, there are a few changes in terms of how he is approaching those games, but we will be prepared well and ready for them at our home ground." The match gets underway at 5.30pm.