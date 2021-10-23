Landlord steals US$32 000, jewellery from tenant’s house

By Prosper Dembedza

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of seizing house keys from his tenant’s maid before stealing US$32 000 and goods worth US$152 000.

Kundai Muradzikwa (age not supplied) was facing theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was freed on free bail.

The court heard that on an unknown date to the prosecutor, Muradzikwa allegedly seized keys from the complainant Luminista Kimberly Jemwa’s maid and ordered her to vacate the place because her boss was delaying paying rent and electricity bills.

It is the State’s case that Muradzikwa unlawfully entered Jemwa’s house in her absence and stole money amounting to US$32 000, two watches and jewellery all valued at US$152 000.

A report was made leading to Muradzikwa’s arrest. The Herald