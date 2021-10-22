‘Mischievous’ Kazembe organises rally behind Mnangagwa’s back

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Embattled Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Kazembe Kazembe forced President Emmerson Mnangagwa to conduct a rally soon after he finished commissioning the Eureka Mine in Guruve on Thursday.

The provincial chairman who is accused of losing favour with the people and surviving on Mnangagwa’s mercy told the gathering that he indeed pushed the Zanu PF leader to address a number of supporters who were bussed to Guruve to attend the commissioning of Eureka Mine.

“I was very mischievous because l pushed His Excellency to come and meet his people since it had been long he came here on government duty but l know that party supporters were yearning to meet the President hence he gave in to my plan,” thundered Kazembe.

Mnangagwa confirmed that Kazembe had been mischievous by planning a rally behind his back but he gave in because he also wanted to talk to people in a bid to mobilise his five million vote target ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

“Your chairman has been so mischievous. l came to commission Eureka Mine little did l know that he had organized a rally behind my back but nonetheless his mischief is good because at least you have seen me and l also saw you,” Mnangagwa said.

Kazembe is fighting to retain the chairmanship ahead of provincial elections but faces stiff competition from businessman James Makamba and Tafadzwa Musarara. Former Education minister Lazarus Dokora chickened out of the race few weeks after reporting he had survived an assassination attempt.

As usual, Mnangagwa accused opposition officials of inviting targeted sanctions imposed by western countries on Zimbabwe.

“We should all wish for a good country with good leaders not those that beg for sanctions, we have gone more than twenty years with targeted sanctions called for by the opposition, we know they are amongst us in the country but we should just ignore them and let life continue,” he said.

“It is also unfortunate that in SADC (Southern African Development Community) we are the only country that was not given funds to cater for Covid-19 pandemic vaccines but thank God to date we have more than five million people who were vaccinated and less Covid-19 patients, “Mnangagwa said.

Meanwhile, the rally was poorly attended due to factionalism brewing in the province. Nehanda Radio