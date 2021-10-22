CAPS United players still to receive September salaries despite promises

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Players at CAPS United who boycotted the team’s training sessions last week over outstanding pay, still have not received their September salaries, Nehanda Radio has been told.

This was revealed by some of the players who spoke to Nehanda Radio on condition of anonymity on Wednesday afternoon. The players who were promised to get all their dues by last week Friday, want an upward review of salaries.

Makepekepe players also pleaded with the executive to pay them their outstanding transport allowances.

“We haven’t received any money from the club so far. The executive promised that we will get our September salaries last week Friday but as it stands we are still waiting for that Friday to come,” they said.

However, though there are yet to get their earnings the players disclosed that they have continued to conduct training sessions.

“Without our salaries we have decided to train as we are patiently waiting to see if there will be any action this week,” the players added.

Meanwhile, contacted for a comment, CAPS United manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya neither confirmed nor dismissed the situation at hand.

Instead, he quickly referred all questions to the club’s administration and accounts department, before he pointed out that player’s salaries are not his responsibility.

“Please contact our admin and the accounts department, I have a different department. I only arrange timetable for players to train and other issues but as for the salaries get in touch with the people I have referred you to,” he said.

Meanwhile joint team owners Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani attended the teams training session today. In their words, the bosses said “Bag tinaro imi tambai bhora”.

The Green Machine officially experienced an early exit in the Chibuku Super Cup competition on Sunday.

The 2016 League Champions who so far have managed one win in eight games, failed to go through to the next round as they played a 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Dynamos in Ngezi on Sunday.

Since they crushed out of the Chibuku Super Cup competition, the Darlington Dodo side have started to prepare for the upcoming 2021 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League scheduled for October. Nehanda Radio