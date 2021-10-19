Ngarivhume endorses funding Chamisa armour plated vehicle, suggests same for polling agents

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Prominent activist and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has endorsed fundraising plans to buy MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa an armoured plated vehicle following an attack of his cars by Zanu PF thugs earlier this week.

Ngarivhume also urged opposition supporters to raise money for polling agents ahead of the 2023 elections.

“If as citizens we cannot raise US$120,000 for @nelsonchamisa’s car. How are we going to raise millions needed to support polling agents across the country?

“This country needs reforms now. Reforms that will safeguard people’s votes no matter what. Reforms that will allow all citizens no matter where they are in the world to vote for their preferred candidate for the position of president,” he said.

The idea for an armor plated vehicle came after Chamisa and his vehicle were attacked several times by violent Zanu PF activists with the assistance of the police during a tour of Masvingo meeting community leaders and villagers last week.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) also assisted Zanu PF’s fight against Chamisa by teargassing him at a private residence in Masvingo town on Monday morning.

Zimbabweans outside the country then decided to raise funds to buy Chamisa an armoured car that can withstand the impact of shrapnel, bullets, shells, rockets, and missiles and enemy fire at the hands of the Zanu PF regime.

T. Basvi (popularly known as Mudhara B) started the initiative and registered it in the USA, led by an audited committee.

“It is clear that the regime wants to continue to frustrate democracy by attacking the main opposition,” read part of the description in the GoFundMe campaign.

“The recent attacks (described below) showed that the regime wants to injure or cause serious harm to Adv. Nelson Chamisa.

“As the diaspora community of Zimbabwe (and friends) we want to send a clear message of solidarity by replacing Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s vehicle which was destroyed during the recent attacks orchestrated by the regime in Masvingo.

“Together as the diaspora community we felt this is one way we can support the democracy agenda from afar.” Nehanda Radio