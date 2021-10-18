Madam Boss endorses Nelson Chamisa... quickly deletes post

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Local comedian and actress Madam Boss real name Tyra Chikocho has endorsed opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in a cryptic message on social media which she then later deleted.

Over the weekend the comedian cum actress posted on her social media complaining about poor service delivery in her neighborhood.

In her post, Madam Boss who has amassed over 1 million followers complained about garbage trucks not picking up garbage for days.

In a now deleted post Madam Boss wrote “Nhaimi mota dzema Dhodhabhini dzakaendepiko? Kwedu rangova dhizasta, dzirikuuyawo here kwenyu?”

The comedian concluded her complaint with Chamisa’s new slogan “Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana” but did not explicitly spell it out.

She wrote, “(Ngaa……… e…….m……….a!!!!)

The #NgaapindeHakeMukomana hashtag has seemingly become the strongest social movement since #ZimbabweanLivesMatter on social media.

Contacted for a comment , Madam Boss’ manager who is also her husband, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa refused to comment on the post.”Well we are not commenting on that,” said Munetsiwa.

Although Mai TT – Madam Boss’ counterpart- has already endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and has been appointed as ambassador for “Women and Children for ED”, Madam Boss has so far remained private about her political affiliation.

Last month outspoken independent legislator Temba Mliswa said the MDC Alliance hashtag was a good idea that energised the opposition supporters.

“As a rallying call this #NgaapindeHakeMukomana is a good one. I like it. It’s not that I support @mdczimbabwe but this is a well thought out statement. You have to come up with such lines to energise your support. With @zanu saying ED Pfee, pakaipa. They all sound good,” he said. Nehanda Radio