Two ZPCS officers in court for assisting rape accused escape

By Prosper Dembedza

Two Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services officers have appeared in court on allegations of assisting a suspected habitual rapist and robber Sam Muropa to escape from jail.

Ngonidzashe Munhuuripi (43) and Simbarashe Machekera (24) were facing charges for aiding a prisoner to escape from lawful custody when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The State opposed bail on the grounds that the two were facing a serious offence and were a flight risk.

They were remanded in custody to Monday for bail ruling.

The court heard that on October 1, Munhuuripi and Machekera were on duty at Harare Remand Prison where they were approached by the accused Muropa who was in the D class cell C12.

It is the State’s case that Munhuuripi advised the prisoner that he had come to assist him escape from the prison since it was difficult for him to secure his bail.

The court heard that the pair hid Muropa in a bathroom in the yards and later took him to the reception were they sourced for his clothes on the pretext that he had been granted bail.

They allegedly further briefed Muropa on the security set up of the premises and advised him of the route which he would take in order to avoid being spotted by other prison officers who were providing security at the prison on the day in question.

Muropa was re-arrested and appeared in court facing charges of escaping from lawful custody yesterday when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko.

He was remanded in custody.

Muropa first appeared in court on August 16 facing 21 counts of rape and robbery using a Toyota Wish mushikashika. The Herald