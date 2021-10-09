Ex-CAPS great Torindo to launch academy

By Eddie Chikamhi

Former CAPS United star, Size Torindo, is set to open doors for local players to move abroad with his YK Galaxy Soccer Academy – Zimbabwe. It is set to be launched tomorrow in Harare. Torindo, who runs a similar project in Canada, where he has been based for the past 19 years, has teamed up with his son, Dillon, and former CAPS United midfielder, Oscar Motsi.

“We have done quite a lot of groundwork in Glen Norah. We have been collaborating with Oscar Motsi,’’ he said.

‘‘He has been working with a lot of juniors and we have been assisting with equipment.

“We have got quite a big group of about 30 players, from the age groups of eight years to 17 years.

‘‘So, he has been the cog while I have been away.’’

The CAPS United great said the academy will work closely with their establishment in Canada, on networking with clubs and academies, to provide more opportunities for the young players.

“Our objective is simple, to identify, develop and connect talented players with the world market,’’ he said.

‘‘This academy is a product of work that began in 2018 when we launched the YK Galaxy Soccer Academy in a small Canadian city called Yellowknife.

“We started with boys and girls, below the age of 10, but have since expanded to the Under-17. We also have a team in the Yellowknife Adult Soccer League.

“Boys from our academy form the core of the provincial team.

‘‘In addition, our two coaches are currently in charge of the provincial team that will compete at next year’s Canada Summer Games.

“Our philosophy at YK Galaxy Soccer Club is built on the fundamentals to support young athletes develop, and advance their skills, and understanding of the game.”

He said they have identified legends, and former players, to assist with the development programme.

“Here in Zimbabwe, we identified soccer legends, still passionate about the game, to spearhead the development and polishing of local talent, and make them ready for foreign markets.

“We are working with potential partners, to find financial resources, to market the players and subsequently support their travel and accommodation, once they are called for trials.

“This is just the beginning and we are fully aware of the hard work required for achieving these objectives.

‘‘We will continue to pursue partnerships, and collaborations, which are mutually beneficial.” The Herald