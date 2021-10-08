Makhadzi, Mafikizolo hired to perform at George Guvamatanga’s party

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politics |

While fans of South African musician, Makhadzi were scratching their heads trying to find out where the singer was performing, it appears she was in the country to perform at a private function hosted by one government official.

The Ganama hit maker and SA group Mafikizolo had been booked to perform at a birthday party by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance George Guvamatanga.

Videos of Makhadzi’s performance have been circulating on social media together with videos of Guvamatanga dancing along to the music.

One video that caught the attention of many was that of Guvamatanga flexing his financial muscle promising to multiply what was promised to one of the artists five times.

“So what ever there was on that deal what I don’t want to disclose. I will multiply by five. Tomorrow morning you are giving me your bank details and by the time you get to South Africa that amount by five will be in your account my brother,” said Guvamatanga.

Outspoken journalist Hopewell Chin’ono commented on the video saying politicians do not “understand the pressure of life faced by Zimbabweans”

“These are the people who have come up with policies that have made life difficult for all of us, they tell you to tighten your belts, yet here is how they live!

“It is difficult for them to understand the economic press of life faced by Zimbabweans when you are able to flaunt such conspicuous consumption!”

Earlier this week Makhadzi became the main topic on Zimbabwean social media after revealing that she was in the country to perform for the first time but did not say where and when. Nehanda Radio