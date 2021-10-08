Mzansi celebs rally behind Boity after savage assault by Bujy Bikwa

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Female celebrities in South Africa have stood up pledging their support for fellow media personality Boity Thulo after she was savagely attacked by Zimbabwean-born SA radio personality Bujy Bikwa last week.

Public figures including DJ Zinhle, Mihlali Ndamase and Nadia Nakai have publicly declared their support for Boity who was badly injured after a brawl with Bujy.

This comes after reports circulated last week that Bujy and Boity had a physical altercation at a hotel in Johannesburg, with the Bakae rapper confirming that she was assaulted and she had opened a case against the LGBYQI activist.

Both parties have since released statements telling their side of the story along with audio files.

Other reports claim Bujy was arrested and spent the weekend in cells but was later released after he paid a R2000 (US$150) bail.

Nadia Nakai took to twitter showing her support for the female rapper. “That sh*t is foul!!! Sending you love mama! #JusticeForBoity @Boity” tweeted Nadia.

More celebrities followed and shared their messages of love

Actress Denise Zimba shared a number of heart emojis with the message, “we waiting for the return!! Time for bad GIRL B! #JusticeForBoity.”

Meanwhile Bujy has retracted his initial statement and posted a new updated one on his Instagram.

The statement reads: “i would like to acknowledge the unfortunate incident that occurred on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 at Midrand Courtyard Hotel between myself and the said complainant.

“The incident was captured on audio and video that was wisely shared on social media.”

He continued saying he would not be commenting on the issue any further.

“However, I would like not to comment much going forward as the matter is now sub judice. Therefore, I would not want to jeopardize the working of the justice system by going into further details, compromising witnesses and getting into the merits of the case as those will be ventilated in court,” he added.

Social media has been flooded with pictures of Boity being rescued from the hotel with a blouse covered in blood. Nehanda Radio