Buzzing Hadebe tells Nehanda Radio “I’m ready for Ghana clash”

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Warriors international central defender Teenage ‘Manero’ Hadebe has revealed that he is geared up to play against the fading African giants Ghana on Saturday, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Hadebe’s preparedness comes as a huge boost to Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza who is looking forward to revive Zimbabwe’s World Cup hopes.

The 26-year-old who is currently plying his trade with Houston Dynamo FC in the United States of America (USA) since joining the club in July, told Nehanda Radio that he is hopeful for a positive result.

“Firstly i’m happy that the coach selected me in his squad. Im ready to be part of the that will play Ghana, infact im ready to play against Ghana.

“Im hopeful that we will come out there with a positive result, though in football you know anything can happen but im pretty much sure my teammates are also eager for a positive result,” he said.

Manero as he is popularly known in the local football streets, missed the first two World Cup qualifiers versus Bafana Bafana at home and Ethiopia away.

The absence came as a result of strict Covid-19 travel restrictions that were put in place by the US government.

However, now that Ghana is not amongst countries that are labelled as Covid-19 red zones, the former Chicken Inn player is readily available to play the Black Stars of Ghana in the Cape Coast.

The move also saw Hadebe applauding his new club for allowing him to partake in the World Cup qualifiers.

“I would like to thank my club for allowing me to travel for this match. National duty is always one of those priorities in my football career,” Hadebe added.

Zimbabwe will play Ghana in the first leg of the back-to-back matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers this coming Saturday in Cape Coast.

While the return leg is scheduled for the giant National Sports Stadium in Harare three days later (Tuesday).

The Warriors are anchor Group G with a single point three behind log leaders Bafana Bafana and two behind Ghana and Ethiopia who are tied on three points each.

Meanwhile, this will be Mapeza’s first game since he was appointed by ZIFA as the senior national team interim coach, following the firing of Zdravko Logarusic.

Ahead of the Ghana encounter, coach Mapeza selected a much stronger side which involves the highly rated UK based players including Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa and Jordan Zemura who are all available.

Warriors squad to face Ghana:

Goalkeepers:

Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars)

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Defenders:

Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi)

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle)

Bruce Kangwa (Azam)

Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth)

Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)

Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum)

Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo)

Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders:

Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United)

Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants)

Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum)

Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United)

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims)

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

Never Tigere (Azam)

Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC)

Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United)

Strikers:

Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai)

Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)

