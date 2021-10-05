CAPS United players angry with executive over ‘missed’ Sakunda deal

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Struggling premier League giants CAPS United’s whose players believe the club missed out on business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s sponsorship have expressed their anger with the club’s administration.

This follows after recent allegations that the club’s leadership under Nhamo Tutisani and Farai Jere rejected a massive Sakunda Holdings deal.

The country’s biggest energy company, Sakunda, financed two domestic football giants Bosso and Dembare with a hefty US$5.3 million for the next three years.

The Green Machine reportedly missed out on the deal because it is believed the club’s vice-president Tutisani rejected it, indicating the club had already secured better deals.

However, Tutisani dismissed the reports attributed to a local newspaper, disclosing that the club is currently open to any investors and sponsors available.

Even though he distanced himself from last week’s reports, Makepekepe players told Nehanda Radio that they are angry their executive reportedly refused to enter the multi-million deal with Sakunda.

“Mdara azvibude izvi, iwo madara edu aya anoramba kupinda mudhiri rakadai sei isu tisina mari? Team ayina kana cent, zvoitwa nemadara zvobhowa,” said a player who commented on condition of anonymity.

Adding on to his colleague’s comment, another CAPS United player then pleaded with Tagwirei to consider the club in the lucrative sponsorship deal.

The player went on to say they are failing to feed their families because the club is paying them peanuts, even though salaries have been paid up to date.

“Sema players tirikutodawo deal iri, club ayina mari iyi. Dayi zvaigona taito taura hedu nemkuru (Tagwirei) wacho chaiye nekuti tanzwa nenzara.

“Tikupiwa hedu masalary edu but apana mari apa, ayisi kutenga mari iyi,” he added.

Sakunda Holding’s sponsorship deal could have capacitated Makepekepe’s coffers since the club is already failing financially.

Early last month the former Cup Kings were reportedly said to have sealed a major deal with a group of investors who are linked to an English Premier League club.

The article indicated that the deal will see key investors taking control of a huge stake in the Green Machine.

Meanwhile, things are looking gloomy for the 2016 league champions who are yet to win any match since the return of the Chibuku Super Cup last week Wednesday.

Makepekepe’s chances to qualify for the next round of the Chibuku Super Cup have become slim.

This comes as a result of last week’s defeat to city rivals Harare City at the National Sports Stadium and last Sunday’s 1 all draw against Herentals FC at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

The poor streak of results leave the Harare giants facing an early Chibuku Cup exit. So far, Makepekepe are seated on sixth position with eight points in Group one.

Darlington Dodo’s side has only managed to acquire one win in eight games. Nehanda Radio