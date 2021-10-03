Prince Dube starts training

By Mehluli Sibanda

Zimbabwean striker, Prince Dube, who plays for Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League has resumed training as he finds his way to full fitness after undergoing yet another operation, this time for a rectus abdominis tendinopathy.

Dube underwent the operation in South Africa last month and has been recovering since then. Zaka Zakazi, the Azam head of information and communication department last Thursday said Dube started training on Friday after three weeks of recuperating and should join his teammates on 22 October.

“Tomorrow (Friday) he will start simple training, gym. He had three weeks of resting, ending today (Thursday). Then three weeks of simple training, starting tomorrow. After that, on October 22, he is expected to start training with the team,’’ said Zakazi.

Dube’s operation was for the same problem that saw him miss his team’s last four league matches at the end of the 2020/21 season, which saw him fail to land the Golden Boot in his maiden season in Tanzania. Dube ended on 14 goals, was third in the race for the top goal scorer’s accolade, which went to John Bocco of Simba Sports Club who ended the season on 16 goals while his teammate, Chris Mugalu was on 15.

At the end of the season in July, Azam sent Dube to a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa for treatment.

Dube missed Zimbabwe’s two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia. The striker was considered for the two back-to-back fixtures against Ghana.

He featured for just 20 minutes against Kabwe Warriors of Zambia in a pre-season friendly match.

In December last year, Dube underwent an operation in South Africa after he fell and broke his ulnar bone on his left forearm in a league encounter against Young Africans. The Sunday News