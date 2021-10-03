Mighty Warriors beat South Sudan

By Mehluli Sibanda

Zimbabwe recorded their first win at this year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship when they triumphed 2-1 over South Sudan in a group B fixture played at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa yesterday.

Veterans, Rudo Neshamba and Marjory Nyaumwe were on target for the Mighty Warriors to earn Zimbabwe three points while Chieng Riek scored the solitary goal for South Sudan who remain the only team in the group without a win.

It was Neshamba who opened the scoring in the 12th minute to put Zimbabwe ahead, a lead they preserved heading into the halftime break. Riek equalised for South Sudan in the 77th minute before Nyaumwe settled matters with seven minutes to go.

Earlier on in the same group, Tanzania carried on from where they had left against Zimbabwe when they defeated last year’s finalists Botswana 2-0. The result saw Tanzania rise to the top of the log with six points while Botswana are second with three. Zimbabwe, who face Botswana in their last group match tomorrow, are still third, with their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition still within their hands.

Zimbabwe: P Mudyiwa, S Makoto, E Chibanda (Mutumbami 46 mins), N Ncube, T Mukwanda, E Tumbare, M Chirandu, M Nyaumwe, E Msipa, R Neshamba (Mupeti 78 mins), C Katona (Mafuruse 61 mins). The Sunday News