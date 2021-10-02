Khanyi Mbau and Ndege Boy reunite

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African media personality Khanyi Mbau and Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga better known as Ndege Boy are back together after breaking up a month ago.

Khanyi has returned to Dubai where she left her man heartbroken.

The star flew back to the United Arab Emirates this week. Taking to Instagram, Khanyi posted a picture of her passport with a first-class plane ticket while waiting for her flight to take off at the airport.

With joy and excitement Kudzai gave his woman a welcome fit for a queen soon as she landed in Dubai.

He shared a video on his Instagram as he stopped at Cartier before picking up Khanyi at the airport.

This comes after the couple became talk of the town in August when Kudzai posted on his Instagram suggesting that Khanyi was missing.

They then took over the limelight as their drama kept unfolding everyday.

Few hours after suggesting that Khanyi was missing, he revealed that she had landed in South Africa and also revealed more details about their relationship which got social media users glued to their drama.

Weeks later Khanyi trended on social media as she performed a song which contained lyrics that were mocking her then ex-boyfriend.

She took it a little bit far as she turned the track into a professional song recorded in a studio together with Amapiano star Sir Trill.

She posted several cryptic messages hinting that she will go back to her man.

One read: “I will come back from the saloon,” while in another she said: “I don’t hate you, I never will. Now laugh… I am… we grow we learn.” Nehanda Radio