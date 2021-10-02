Hell Commander says name means ‘Prayer Warrior… Ndiri mupostori akakwana’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Controversial socialite and businessman ‘Hell Commander’ real name Trevor Mbizvo says people misinterpret his name and it means the opposite of what they think.

Mbizvo opened up about his name, the death of his friend and his ‘beef’ with outspoken prophet Passion Java during the latest episode of Mangungundengu Podcast with Dj Mbale and dancehall singer ShinsoMan.

Speaking about the meaning of his name Trevor said, “a lot of people misinterpret the name. Zita rekuti Hell Commander means a prayer warrior. It’s someone who prays so much that hell listens to him. Ndopanobva zita rekuti Hell Commander zvakadaro. Satana anotonditya.”

He went on to cement his claims by revealing that he is a devoted member of a certain White Garment sect (Mapostori).

“Ndiri madzibaba ndiri mupostori akakwana. Ndosaka ndichisiya tundebvu utu,” he added.

Quizzed to clarify his relationship with outspoken skit Prophet Passion Java, Trevor said there was no ‘beef’ between them as most people would think.

“Social media is all about content we just have to keep our brands alive. Tomorrow I might wake up attacking someone else, it’s nothing personal.”

He continued, “I know Passion Java he is a great man. I follow him on Instagram, his skits help me get rid of stress. Munhu aribho andina kana pressure naye.”

Hell Commander rose to fame earlier this year after he was reported to be dating Ginimbi’s former Manager Ms Shally and had an entanglement with socialite Monalisa ‘Njuzu’ Zulu.

He then made headlines after he got involved in a car accident which claimed his friend’s life and was accused of sacrificing him.

Speaking about the accident he said, “that guy was my best friend. Vanhu vanozotaura kuti heeeh Hell Commander azo sacrificer munhu that’s utter nonsense they just don’t know what happened.” Nehanda Radio