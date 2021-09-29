Eight succumb to Covid-19

By Leonard Ncube

Eight people succumbed to Covid-19 while 345 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 258 from 247 the previous day.

There were 175 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 94 percent while active cases went up to 3 036 from 2 866 the previous day.

A total of 4 526 PCR tests were done and positivity was 7.7 percent.

The deaths were recorded in Harare which had three, Matabeleland North and South with two each and Bulawayo which had a single death.

Mashonaland East had the highest 85 new cases followed by Manicaland with 71, Matabeleland North 62, and Masvingo and Mashonaland with 46 each.

Midlands had 13 new cases, Mashonaland West 10 and Harare had eight while Matabeleland South had no new case.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 9 105 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 060 476.

A total of 17 430 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 229 310 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 27 September, 2021, at 3PM, there were 113 people who were hospitalized. Of these, new admissions were seven, those that were asymptomatic were 25, those with mild to moderate symptoms were 66 and 13 had severe symptoms.

Nine were in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“As of 28 September 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 130 272 confirmed cases, 122 621 recoveries and 4 615 deaths,” reads the statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The Chronicle