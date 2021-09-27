Hashtag #NgaapindeHakeMukomana gathers momentum on social media

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politics |

The #NgaapindeHakeMukomana hashtag has seemingly become the strongest social movement since #ZimbabweanLivesMatter on social media.

The Hashtag was initiated on Twitter a few days ago. It was endorsed by people like former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo. It has now gone viral on all social media platforms, being on top in trending for days.

The “#NgaapindeHakeMukomana” (let the boy enter), meaning allow Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition MDC Alliance to take power has gathered momentum pinned by many people on social media messages.

Independent legislator Temba Mliswa said the hashtag was a good idea that energised the opposition suppers.

“As a rallying call this #NgaapindeHakeMukomana is a good one. I like it. It’s not that I support @mdczimbabwe but this is a well thought out statement. You have to come up with such lines to energise your support. With @zanu saying ED Pfee, pakaipa. They all sound good,” he said.

MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole said: “NgaapindeHakeMukomana because under his government we will witness economic growth and the building of a 100 billion dollar economy. Haikona kusara, Register to vote @nelsonchamisa come 2023.”

Kuda Musasiwa, a prominent Zimbabwean entrepreneur, said the hashtag was a brilliant idea.

“The #NgaapindeHakeMukomana hashtag is feeling like the strongest social movement since #ZimbabweanLivesMatter. It’s driving the other side 😜 crazy. Whoever started it is brilliant. Let me search,” he said.

Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said: “The stone that the builder refused, Will always be the head cornerstone.” @bobmarley sang.

“# NgaapindeHakeMukomana is now the clarion call amongst the citizens. Thomas Mapfumo asked in one of his songs; ‘Zvino muchaita sei nhai Baba (zvavati Ngaapinde.”

This hashtag comes second to last year’s # ZimbabweanLivesMatter which trended and forced advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians in Zimbabwe, South Africa and across the world to take information on rights abuses in Zimbabwe and mount pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to act.

The idea that Chamisa should now succeed Mnangagwa comes less than 23 months before the country holds its harmonised election scheduled for 2023. Nehanda Radio