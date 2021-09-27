Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Rwandan President Paul Kagame praises ‘much alive’ Arsenal after win

15,859

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has praised Arsenal’s 3-1 win against north London rivals Spurs in the English Premier League match on Sunday.

Rwandan President and Arsenal fan Paul Kagame has vented his frustration at the club's shock defeat by a newly promoted club on the opening day of the English Premier League season.
Rwandan President and Arsenal fan Paul Kagame

He tweeted the team was “much alive”, saying the manager and players deserved credit.

His comments are remarkably different from his critical reaction last month when the Gunners lost their first game of the season to newly promoted Brentord.

“We just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win,” he tweeted after the game.

Related Articles

Rwanda genocide ‘kingpin’ Théoneste Bagosora…

15,995

Arsenal finally end goalless run and claim first win of the…

14,589

Rwandan President and Arsenal fan Paul Kagame frustrated by…

8,669

Second DR Congo volcanic eruption a ‘false…

10,954

At the time he demanded “a plan that really works” and lamented that “fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this”.

On Sunday, he said the win was “brilliant”.

Since 2018, the Rwandan government has had a controversial sponsorship deal worth more than £30m ($42m), which involves a “Visit Rwanda” logo displayed on Arsenal shirt sleeves.

Critics have said it is an example of an authoritarian leader of a poor, African country subsidising a wealthy football club. But the Rwandan government says the sponsorship more than pays for itself over in tourism revenue. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments