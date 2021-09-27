Alleged ’con-artist’ cricketer Mankunzini fails to pay bail for extra week

By Joseph Madyembwa | Nehanda Courts |

BULAWAYO – Despite a record littered with alleged fraudulent acts involving substantial amounts of money, controversial ex-provincial cricketer Dumisani Mankunzini spent a further week in prison after failing to pay bail of ZWL20 000 (some US$140).

Relatives and friends, who had to contribute money to secure Mankunzini’s release on Thursday, were left wondering how the former Matabeleland Tuskers spin-bowler spends the “loot” ill-gotten from a growing list of victims who have testified to being duped by him.

On Friday, 22 September, Mankunzuni – arrested on charges of swindling a local woman out of 23 000 Rands – was offered ZWL20 000 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate after spending four nights in custody, two at a police station and the other two at Grey Prisons in the city.

Mankunzini, 31, was then further remanded in custody after failing to pay the cash bail ordered by the court.

After spending another week inside the walls of Grey Prisons, Mankunzini was only set free this past Thursday after some family members and close friends bailed him out.

Mankunzini has over the past three years made headlines in South Africa and Zimbabwe for conning different people and businesses out of varying amounts of money.

On most occasions, the ex-second team player of Zimbabwean provincial side Tuskers – in a seemingly effective trick to win over unsuspecting victims – has postured as a former international cricketer, a rich global freelance cricketer and world-renowned television commentator.

In the case in which he stands accused of duping a Bulawayo woman Phindile Ncube of R23 000, Mankunzini will return to court on 20 October following his bail release on Thursday. Nehanda Radio