Man blows self up with dynamite

By Melinda Ncube

Police in Bulawayo are investigating the death of a mental patient who was found dead in his bedroom at Hope Fountain on Friday.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Nhlalo Moyo (37) was found dead in his bedroom with his head severely fragmented. Insp Ncube said 20 minutes after he went into his room his parents heard a sound like a bomb blast coming from the room.

When his father checked what could have happened through the window, he saw smoke coming out through the window.

Insp Ncube said his parents then opened the window and saw his body on the bed with a skull fracture, while the walls were stained with blood.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they found the body lying on the bed facing upwards with his head destroyed into fragments and a box of matches was found on the left side of the bed next to his body. Pieces of exploded dynamites were found under the bed attached to a fuse. We urge members of the public to continuously monitor their mentally-challenged relatives and supervise them to make sure they do not abscond on medication as doing so is dangerous to the patients and other members of the community,” he said. The Sunday News