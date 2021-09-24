Nakamba apologises for missing penalty

By Innocent Kurira

Those that watched him growing up will testify that Marvellous Nakamba’s humility and compassion is unmatched.

His move to apologise after missing a crucial penalty in his side Aston Villa’s defeat to European champions Chelsea in the Carabao Cup comes as no surprise.

He is as humble as they come.

Villa lost 4-3 in the penalty shootout on Wednesday night, with Ashley Young and Nakamba failing to convert their spot kicks.

Feeling he had let his team and fans down, Nakamba took to microblogging site Twitter after the game to apologised for his penalty miss.

“I would like to apologise to all my teammates, coaching staff and most of all the fans, who I have let down tonight.

Be rest assured that I will learn from this mistake and come back stronger,” Nakamba tweeted.

Since his tweet, a debate on whether or not he should have apologised has ensued.

Most likely, for a player who still has to find his ropes in the English Premiership, it was expected that he confesses to the multitudes of Villa fans, who believe in his exploits.

However, some felt Nakamba should have not apologised for what they believe is part of football.

One thing for certain is that Nakamba should be commended for stepping up to take a spot kick in a game of that magnitude.

Such is the hallmark of bravery.

Although Nakamba’s penalty was saved, there is more to applaud, as the Birmingham Mail gave him a rating of seven out of 10 for his overall performance.

“Covered some serious ground and had to up against Kante in the first-half and a refreshed Mount in the second,” wrote the Birmingham Mail on Nakamba’s performance.

“Nakamba didn’t see too much of the ball, but his positional work was spot on, as Chelsea were forced to attack down the flanks. Tracked back brilliantly to win the ball off Hudson-Odoi with a little over 10 (minutes) to go. Was brave to step up for a penalty, but saw his effort saved by Kepa.”

After his apology, teammate Tyrone Mings immediately backed the midfielder.

“You have never let anyone down bro,” Mings responded.

Another teammate Ezri Konsa wrote: “Don’t be silly bro, you were excellent tonight along with the rest of the team, head up bro we go again Saturday.”

Birmingham Mail correspondent Ashley Preece also took to the Zimbabwean midfielder’s defence.

“We love you, Marvellous! You’ve been excellent,” he wrote.

Aston Villa’s next assignment is a trip to Old Trafford where they face Manchester United in the English Premiership tomorrow. The Chronicle