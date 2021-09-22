I will never let you down: Chamisa to supporters home and abroad

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has promised he will never let his supporters down as the 2023 elections approach.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Chamisa appreciated the support that he gets from his supporters home and abroad.

“TODAY, I wish to thank all of you who support the struggle for a free Zimbabwe. The support is from all ages and corners of Zimbabwe including the diaspora. You guys are awesome! Most of you we’ve never met but you invest and have believed in the promise of a NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE even at great cost and personal risk. I will never let you down! Together we Will WIN Zimbabwe for total and real change. The future is bright and exciting! #Godisinit,” he said.

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised elections in 2023 and Chamisa is expected to face his rival, Emmerson Mnangagwa for the second time since his controversial defeat in 2018.

At the beginning of this year, the party announced its agenda 2021 which was centered on the mantra “Citizens Convergence for Change”. The mantra has also been hijacked by a certain group that formed it into a political party. But the MDC Alliance believes it is a strategy to frustrate the main opposition.

“No attempt to hijack the people’s big idea whose time has come will succeed. Young people are registering to vote en masse to take us to our 6 million voter target. We have witnessed an unprecedented attempt to decapitate the main opposition by Zanu PF and its proxies,” the party’s national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said.

“We expect more – the use of puppet political parties, the violation of democratic freedoms and the abuse of the legal system. Yet, we remain unshaken. They thought they had destroyed us but they’ve only succeeded in making us stronger as we embed ourselves with the cause of the people and the aspiration of a better Zimbabwe that serves the people. At the appropriate time, we will unveil the new. And there will be no confusion for the people know who their leaders are.” Nehanda Radio