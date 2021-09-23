‘Kudzai gave Khanyi the world’: Lasizwe has kind words for ‘Ndege Boy’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Regardless of the drama happening around his sister and boyfriend, South African YouTube star Lasizwe Dambusa still has kind words for Kudzai ‘Ndege Boy’ Mushonga.

Speaking during the latest episode of his Drink or Tell the Truth YouTube show with female rapper Boity Thulo, Lasizwe said Kudzai showed Khanyi Mbau nothing but true love and gave her the world.

Boity asked Lasizwe on who amongst his sister’s ex-boyfriends was the best partner.

“Between Kudzai and Teboho which partner do you think was best?” asked Boity.

To which Lasizwe responded saying, “they both offered different things, in what we could see.

“I think Teboho was more of that ‘bambelela siyajika ‘ (hold on things will be okay) partner. He was there for the hardships but Kudzi offered Khanyi the world, Dubai residence and the businesses. The girl is now set.

“But the other one was the bambelela siyajika. One day is one day it’s going to be okay I Love you’ type of partner. So I can say Kudzai was the top tier.

“However they both had love but the other one offered love and money,” he added.

During the bonus round Lasizwe was asked what he meant when he threatened to expose Kudzai during a Live Instagram video when the latter was crying over Khanyi who had ditched him in Dubai.

Lasizwe did not respond saying he was scared Kudzi would come for him.

“Haaah wena!! You want Kudzi to come after me? No,” he said.

Last week as reported by Nehanda Radio, Khanyi and Lasizwe trended on social media after they performed a freestyle amapiano song making fun of Kudzi.

The song which had the lyrics, “shiya indoda eDubai, phuma angani uyabuya” has now been recorded in a studio featuring Amapiano producer and singer Sir Trill and is set to be released soon. Nehanda Radio