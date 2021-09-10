Roki collaboration with Jerusalema singer, Nomcebo Zikode on cards

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Man of the moment Rockford ‘Roki’ Josphats isn’t putting the brakes on expanding his musical reach under Passion Java records.

After a successful collaboration with Rhumba maestro, Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian star Rayvanny, Roki is expected to surprise Zimbabwe with yet another collaboration this time around with South Africa’s Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode.

Roki’s promoter, outspoken Prophet Passion Java posted on his Facebook page a one minute long video of himself having a social moment with Nomcebo.

The video was captioned “Singer of Jerusalema song and Roki will surprise Zimbabwe soon…”

In the video the two are heard admiring each other’s Instagram accounts.

Java is also heard speaking of finalizing a ‘deal’ with Nomcebo saying , “when we finalize and work together we will make it nice .”

Efforts to get a comment from Roki were fruitless as his phone was not reachable and he had not responded to questions sent to him via WhatsApp by Nehanda Radio at the time of publication.

Meanwhile the urban grooves legend has released a new song ‘Shine like a Star’ featuring his ex-wife Pauline Gundidza. Nehanda Radio