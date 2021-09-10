Nutty O announces release date for debut album ‘Mustard Seed’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zim dancehall artist Nutty O has announced the release date for his debut album ‘Mustard Seed’. An active member of the music industry for over 5 years, Nutty O has released a lot of hit songs but hadn’t released an album.

Taking to social media, Nutty O real name Carrington Chiwadzwa told his fans that the long awaited album will be dropping on the 24th of September.

He wrote, “Nutty O Di Bwoy is set to serve his debut album this month on the 24th of September.”

He did not reveal how many songs will be in the album but what we know for sure is there will be more than 10 songs.

He said, “The album will have a double digit number of tracks that will touch on various sounds, philosophy, commentary and entertainment.”

The album will have a number of collaborations both local and international.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio in July Nutty O’s manager Byron Kabaira confirmed international features in the album.

“This is Nutty O’s most anticipated project and it has been stalled for years.

“The album has collaborations from Africa’s greats and international greats but we will reveal the names when the time is right.”

Meanwhile Nutty O featured in DJ Zandimaz’s latest song Ngifuna Wena together with South Africa’s Nhlanhla Nciza of the Mafikizolo musical group. Nehanda Radio