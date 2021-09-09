Nadolo joins Georgian side

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Dynamos midfielder King Nadolo has signed for Georgian Ligue 2 side FC Marani Tbilisi on a short-term contract, with his handlers saying they expect him to attract bigger clubs soon.

The Warriors’ fringe player will link up with countryman and national team defender Alec Mudimu, who plays for Georgian champions Torpedo Kutaisi.

“Nadolo has signed a short-term contract with a club called FC Merani Tbilisi from Georgia. He has already applied for his visa and they are expecting it by Friday for him to travel,” said a source privy to the developments.

Nadolo spent three years at Highlanders from 2014 to 2017 before leaving as a free agent to join South African First Division side Witbank Spurs for the 2018 season.

But he did not last long and returned home to join then Premier Soccer League debutants TelOne in Gweru.

When the team was relegated, Nadolo moved to Dynamos.

Nadolo started his football career at Circle Cement before moving to Tafara Rangers in Harare.

On the advice of the legendary former midfielder and coach Elvis “Chuchu” Chiweshe, Nadolo joined Dynamos’ juniors.

He was then spotted by a scout while playing for the Zimbabwe Copa Coca-Cola team in South Africa as curtain raisers during a 2010 World Cup game and snapped up by FC Alex in the South African Vodacom League.

Nadolo was then introduced to Highlanders by their former Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu towards the end of the 2014 season and he quickly became a darling of the Bosso faithful.

He developed into one of the team’s outstanding players, with his dribbling skills and pace proving a handful for defenders, but recurring injuries prevented him from holding down a regular place in the team. The Chronicle