‘I want to come back and die among my people,’ exiled Chimene pleads with ED

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Exiled former top Zanu PF leader Mandi Chimene who ran away from the country after the military coup in November 2017 has pleaded with her old enemy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow her to come back home and “rest.”

Chimene who used to lash out at then Vice President Mnangagwa during the peak of the G-40 in support of former First Lady Grace Mugabe said she misses being home with her children. She is also the former Makoni South MP and ex-chairperson of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association.

“Yes, I am hurt, yes I felt humiliated as a woman, to leave my children alone ndichienda kwendisingazivi korarama semutorwa. But the word sorry was created kuti ritaurwe nevanenge varesva. Whatever that was, I needed to come back home and die among my people.

The once outspoken former Manicaland Provincial minister said: “To have spent my girlhood fighting to be free, only to find myself 37 years later stranded airborne on my way from China simply because another senior Cadre has taken over power was beyond my expectation.”

“Without disclosing my whereabouts, I must declare Zimbabwe to be my only home and no other. We rubbed shoulders during the war, shared the same plate of a small meal, and trained each other to win the fight. It is not too late to shake hands and embrace.

“President @edmnangagwa, I am sorry for everything. All I want is to be back home to rest. Let bygones be. What’s sad in my life is that people have gathered to judge me on mistakes, real or imagined and make conclusions on my contributions to this nation based on what happened prior to 2017 and Nov 2017 itself.

“Let God be the judge but I remain a Cde. I miss stepping my feet in Zimbabwe,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Chimene fled the country together with former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi, and Patrick Zhuwao. Nehanda Radio