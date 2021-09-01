Khanyi Mbau’s brother, Lasizwe threatens to spill beans on Ndege Boy

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African YouTube star Lasizwe Dambuza who is the brother to Khanyi Mbau has threatened to spill the beans on his sister’s boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy, during a live Instagram.

This comes after Khanyi Mbau pulled a no show on her boyfriend while they were in Dubai earlier this week and returned to Johannesburg leaving Ndege Boy behind.

On Tuesday Ndege Boy took to his Instagram and got the public concerned as he said Khanyi was missing and he could not locate him.

That same day Kudzai took to Instagram revealing that his girlfriend had arrived in South Africa and was safe and also revealed other details of their relationship.

“I can confirm now, my sweetheart texted me she said she’s back in Joburg… So all this time I’m going crazy saying I can’t find Khanyi… we didn’t fight, we didn’t argue the same day that she left,” he said.

While at it, Khanyi’s little brother Lasizwe commented on the live video threatening to spill more beans on Mushonga who had been acting innocent.

“Not everything is about you. Do you remember what happened that morning? You don’t want me to go there. Stop this,” Lasizwe wrote.

Kudzai defended himself saying Lasizwe did not know anything and should not speak.

“Lasizwe you don’t know how much I sacrificed for your sister and if I knew this two months after I met her, I would’ve planned things differently. I’m not enemies with your sister. We didn’t fight.”

During the Live video Kudzai revealed that he was warned by his mother to stay away from Khanyi but he didn’t listen.

“I’m hurt guys… I should have listened to my mother when she warned me. She told me to go to the U.S,” he said.

Meanwhile Ndege Boy has apologized to his woman for putting their relationship issues out into the public.