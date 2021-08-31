Trouble in Paradise for ‘Ndege Boy’ and SA lover Khanyi Mbau in Dubai

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa-based controversial socialite Kudzai ‘Ndege Boy’ Mushonga has taken to Instagram, spilling the tea on his troubled relationship with self-confessed gold digger, South African media personality Khanyi Mbau.

Ndege Boy is left Zimbabwe in 2016 after allegedly committing fraud and resurfaced earlier this year after showing off his relationship with Khanyi.

It seems the honeymoon phase is over for the couple as they are going through a rough patch while on a vacation in Dubai.

Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, Ndege Boy claimed to be looking for his girlfriend, Khanyi. In a detailed narration, the businessman said after paying for Khanyi’s daughter, Khanukani school fees, she then went to a salon and promised to come pick him up after she’s done.

Kudzai returned to where they lodged to make them dinner, but to his surprise, the South African TV personality never got back to him, nor picked his calls. He returned to the salon at midnight to look for her, but to his greatest surprise, the salon had closed since 10 pm.

Kudzai then resorted to searching for Khanyi through social media.

“I have not cheated on you since the day I met you. I have taken care of you.

“Why do I get treated like this? You have not seen anything on my phone because when it comes to you I am an honest man,” read one of Kudzai’s posts.

“Why this my love? You know I’m supposed to be working to maintain our lifestyle which is something I try even in hard times. Why am I being treated like a man who cheated? Like I don’t sacrifice for my family,” he added.

In one of his posts Kudzai said he needed help.

After his vent, a private WhatsApp conversation between Kudzai and and Khanyi was leaked by a gossip Instagram page.

The conversation between the pair seemed tense and Khanyi was telling Kudzai that she will be giving him space to think things through.

She said, “Take this time to think honestly and deeply. Alone darling.” Nehanda Radio