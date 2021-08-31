Prosecutor seeks to revoke Joanah Mamombe’s bail after reporting delay

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

State prosecutor Michael Reza is applying for revocation of bail for opposition MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe for allegedly skipping her reporting conditions.

According to state papers, Mamombe violated bail conditions imposed on her in a matter she is charged for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. She is jointly charged with colleagues Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The investigating officer in the matter, Arimon Mirimbo said Mamombe did not report to the police last Friday.

“On 27 August 2021, I commenced duty as the Duty Officer for CID Law and Order Harare for the period 27 August 2021 to 2 September 2021.

“I was aware that Joanah Mamombe was supposed to report at CID Law and Order Harare as per reporting conditions on record in respect to the matter on Harare Magistrates Court CRB ACC 98-102/20.

“The accused was supposed to report during the period between 0600 hours and 1800hours on the last Friday of the month.

“At around 1800 hours I checked the CID Law and Order Harare persons reporting file and noted that Joanah Mamombe had not yet reported at the station in compliance with her bail conditions,” the police officer said.

Mamombe however said she eventually reported at Harare Central Police Station at 9:AM on Saturday, where police officers insisted that she should have presented herself on Friday.

Her lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the matter has been postponed to Thursday for hearing at the Magistrates court in Harare. Nehanda Radio