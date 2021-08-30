Former Minister Walter Mzembi warns Mudiwa Hood to stick to music

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has warned musician Mudiwa Hood to stay in his lane and not stir up political controversy.

This comes after the rapper stirred up controversy with his ‘poverty’ remarks which spilled over to a political debate on bad governance.

After making the remarks that sparked a controversy for days, Mudiwa defended himself saying he was misunderstood and all he was saying was ‘people should change their mentality.’

To which Mzembe responded advising Mudiwa to stick to his musical calling because politics is very ‘toxic.’

” I pray you keep the Ministry that launched you into public life alive, Music , politics esp Zimpolitrixs – very toxic,” said Mzembi.

In response Mudiwa said he was ‘apolitical’ and wasn’t interested in politics.

He said, “I am apolitical, and I have no plans to join politics. thank you.”

Meanwhile former ZBC TV news anchor Lee Ann Bernard clashed with late President Robert Mugabe’s son Bellarmine Chatunga over the latter’s post defending Mudiwa’s ‘poverty is a choice’ post.

“Being broke is a mindset” statement iri is bullshit. I’ve seen some hustlers who tries very hard but zvichitoramba if you are privileged enough to get connections you don’t have to mock varikuedza or put unnecessary pressure,” said Chatunga.

Bernard responded insisting that poverty is a choice since everyone has 24 hours to work.

“Poverty is a choice, we All have 24 hours in a day, it’s what you choose to do with it that differs,” said Bernard. Nehanda Radio