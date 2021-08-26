Mnangagwa spokesman says Zambia’s Hichilema and Chamisa ‘are sellouts’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba has seemingly been threatened by the cooperation between Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa resulting in him labelling the two “sellouts”.

Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND) was inaugurated as the Zambian leader on Tuesday following his victory in the presidential election held that ended the seven year reign of Edigar Lungu.

Despite Mnangagwa being a close ally of Lugu, Hichilema invited both the Zanu PF leader and his rival Chamisa.

Commenting on a picture shared on Twitter, of Chamisa and Hichilema, Charamba posted on his Twitter handle, @Jamwanda2 “Yes, they are sellouts. What is your problem?“ Charamba said in response to lawyer Alex Magaisa who had posted the picture.

UPND activist Joseph Kalimbwe said it was catastrophic that Charamba would use an unknown name to say “such shameless statements.”

“(The comments) cannot be taken lightly. What is worrisome is that he is using a fake name, because he cannot come out openly as a spokesperson of a head of State to be saying such shameless statements.”

Magaisa also blasted Charamba saying his sentiments reflected the panic by the ruling party following a presidential victory of an opposition party in Zambia.

“Ironically, Charamba makes the attack when they are attending Hichilema’s inauguration. The fact is that there is fear and panic within the ruling party Zanu PF over the perceived close association between Chamisa and Hichilema,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chamisa said Zimbabwe was still behind and took particular mention of media reforms. Zimbabwe has had only one television station since independence.

“We only have one television station in Zimbabwe and there has been only that one television station since independence, something which is bizarre and unheard of,” Chamisa said.

“There is no independent television station. But on the television station, I, as a leader of the alternative, during the election campaign, was never interviewed once. I never appeared on that television.

“The only time I appear, it is when they are accusing me of something. But with all that kind of blackout, we are still standing, live broadcasting in the hearts of the people. We are unshakable and we continue to be very strong.” Nehanda Radio