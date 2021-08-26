Winky D and Magamba reach mutual agreement on ‘Parliament’ lawsuit

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

ZimDancehall maestro Winky D has reached an out of court settlement with youth activism group Magamba Network after suing them for US$12 000 in April this year claiming illegal use of his song, ‘Parliament.’

In a public statement Magamba Network revealed that they reached a settlement with the Gaffa adding that the two parties have ‘amicably resolved the matter.’

The statement released on Wednesday 25 August by Magamba says; “This serves to notify our stakeholders, followers, and the general public of the settlement of the case involving copyright infringement between Magamba Network and Winky D.

“Kindly note the use of Winky D’s musical work known as PARLIAMENT by Magamba Network in our weekly show concept titled ‘In case you missed it’ using the campaign titled #RECONVENEPARLY sometime in May 2020 was made in error and the parties have amicably resolved the matter.

“Winky D’s musical work known as PARLIAMENT is not linked to the Magamba Network and it’s activities.”

In his lawsuit Winky D real name Wallace Chirumiko, 38 demanded Magamba to pay him US$8 000 in damages ‘for infringement of the copyright subsisting in the original work, that is the lyrics, the music composition and sound recording entitled Parliament” and an additional US$4 000 ‘for loss of income arising from unauthorized publication of the original work entitled Parliament by defendant plus costs of suit.”

Efforts to get a comment from Magamba Network and Winky D’s management were fruitless.

Winky D’s manager’s phone rang continuously with no response while Magamba Network’s Director Cde Fatso’s phone went straight to voicemail. Nehanda Radio