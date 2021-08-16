Police duo nabbed for $16 bribe

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A duo of police officers was dragged to court over the weekend charged with criminal abuse of duty after it reportedly received $16 bribe.

The duo of Tinashe Mapamba and Masimba Kunyongana stationed at Glen Norah police station and Southerton police station respectively was not asked to plead appearing before Harare magistrate Shaine Kubonera.

The court heard that on August 12, Mapamba was off duty while Kunyongana was on suspension and hatched a plan to extort money from citizens in the Matapi area in Mbare where they started patrolling as police officers on duty enforcing Covid-19 regulations.

The duo reportedly approached Didymus Takudzwa Vhavha who was operating his bottle store and threatened to arrest him for violating Covid-19 regulations.

They reportedly then demanded US$10 from him so that they could free him and he did as demanded. They also received US$6 from Florence Chidaushe.

Matapi Police Intelligence Officers who were on surveillance received information that the duo was taking bribes leading to its arrest.

Monalisa Magwenzi appeared for the State. H-Metro