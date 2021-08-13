Warriors languish outside world Top 100

By Innocent Kurira

The Warriors remain outside the top 100 teams in the world, according to the latest Fifa Coca-Cola world rankings released on Thursday.

The senior national team dropped one place to number 108 in the world and two spots to number 26 on the continent.

They also lost four points and now have 1 172 points.

The Warriors were last in action at the Cosafa Cup in July where they put up a dismal performance although it’s not a Fifa recognised tournament.

The Warriors were also dismal in the Chan campaign where they failed to win a single game in the three group matches.

The latest rankings will be used in the seeding of teams for the draw of the Afcon 2021 finals scheduled for January next year in Cameroon. The draw will take place on August 17.

Zimbabwe are among the 24 teams that qualified for the competition. Their next assignment is against South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers next month followed by Ethiopia and Ghana in the same tournament.

Meanwhile, Senegal remain the highest-ranked team in Africa, while Belgium retained top spot in the world.

Fifa top 10 world rankings

1. Belgium

2. Brazil

3. France

4. England

5. Italy

6. Argentina

7. Spain

8. Portugal

9. Mexico

10. USA.

Africa Top 10

1. Senegal

2. Tunisia

3. Algeria

4. Morocco

5. Nigeria

6. Egypt

7. Ghana

8. Cameroon

9. Ivory Coast

10. Mali.

