Patati Patata is a national achievement – Producer Oskid

Award-winning producer Oskid (real name Prince Tapfuma) has described Roki’s latest song, Patati Patata as a national achievement because of the impact the song has had, not only locally, but internationally.

As of Thursday afternoon, the song that was released with visuals on YouTube on August 4 was nearing four million views a week after its release. This alone has been a huge achievement for the artiste and those behind the production as Roki is the first local artiste to reach that milestone.

Other than YouTube, the song has been on high rotation on platforms such as Trace Africa. It has also been a hit on Tik Tok where a #PatatiPatata dance challenge is underway.

Commenting on the song during a live video recently, a visibly content Oskid said he enjoyed working on this song that featured music guru Koffi Olomide and fast-rising Tanzanian star Rayvanny.

“I really enjoyed working on this project. This was a life-changing experience that I’m forever grateful for. We’re grateful to our followers for the continued support,” said Oskid.

The producer who is popularly known for producing Winky D’s successful Gafa Life album in 2015 said working with Koffi was a game changer.

“I started knowing Koffi, in fact elder Koffi’s songs a long time ago when I was still a young boy. Imagine being told he was in the country to work with me alongside Tanzania’s Rayvanny? All those who weren’t born in the 2000s know how big this guy (Koffi) is.

“I’m glad that in my life, I worked with a superstar and this is a national achievement because this guy travelled a lot of kilometers to Zimbabwe just for this project.”

While constantly repeating the song during the live video, Oskid said: “Each time I play this song, I develop goose bumps.”

He went on to describe the project as a national achievement that will put the country’s arts scene on the map because of the number of views it has been receiving on YouTube.

“It’s on 2.5m views (as at Sunday midnight) and this is good for the promotion of our arts industry. We want it to grow and prosper. We need your support because, without it, all this would not be possible,” Oskid said.

Commenting on the success of the song, an elated Roki said: “I’m out of words with the support I’m getting from my loyal fans and new ones across Africa. I’m grateful for the support.”

Through this collaboration, Roki has definitely made a powerful comeback in the music industry. The Chronicle