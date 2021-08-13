Mashakada, Mapingire accused of stealing MDC-T’s ZWL$4m (US$47 000)

MDC-T treasurer-general Tapiwa Mashakada and finance director Tody Mapingire are being accused of misappropriating ZWL$ 4 million (US$47 000).

According to NewsDay sources, Mashakada and Mapingire were under-fire from the party’s standing committee last week, with the party’s secretary general accused of failing to account for the funds.

Morgen Komichi, the party’s chairperson said the MDC-T leadership was expecting a financial report from the accused in order to account for the money the party received.

“Without speaking to specific allegations, I can say we are a party of transparency and accountability, we must be able to account for every single dollar we received and in that vein, we are, indeed, expecting a report on how that grant was used in the next meeting,” Komichi said.

But Mashakada dismissed the allegations, pointing that there were some people trying to tarnish his name.

“All those things you are running with are complete fabrications. I don’t want to go into internal politics, but there are people attempting to soil my image because they want my position,” Mashakada said.

This comes barely three months after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora was accused of stealing about ZWL$ 6 million (US$70 000) from the party coffers ahead of the party’s chaotic extraordinary congress that was held on 27 December 2020.

A party activist, Patson Murimoga even went on to urge party members to demonstrate against Mwonzora to force him to account for the money.

“I have no personal grudges with Mwonzora. For a very long time, he was my closest ally. But I am a pro-democracy campaigner. Democracy has no sides.

“As the MDC-T party, we believe that we are a government-in-waiting. Therefore, if leadership fails to account for a paltry ZWL$6 million, what then of the other national treasures?

How then can the party be entrusted with national governance when it is failing to manage its own internal accounting systems?” Murimoga said. Nehanda Radio